‘The Neon Demon’: Nicolas Winding Refn to Release Vinyl Compilation Inspired by the Film

The album will provide an insight into the sounds behind his latest film.

Nicolas Winding Refn has announced the release of “The Wicked Die Young,” a vinyl compilation inspired by “The Neon Demon,” his recent horror thriller starring Elle Fanning and Christina Hendricks.

“The Wicked Die Young” will be released on April 14 via Milan Records, and it will provide an insight into the sounds that inspired the film.

The compilation spans disco, punk and electro, and features tracks by Giorgio Moroder, Sparks, Suicide, Electric Youth, Dionne Warwick and others. It also includes music by Refn’s previous collaborator Cliff Martinez, who has scored the writer/director past three films, as well as his son Julian Winding, who contributed to “Only God Forgives” and “The Neon Demon.”

The 46-year-old Danish filmmaker has been releasing his “Refn Presents” series through Milan Records since 2015, including the scores to “Old Boy,” “Robocop,” “The Terminator” and “It Follows.”

Here is the tracklist for “The Wicked Die Young”:

Side A

01. Electric Youth – ‘Good Blood’

02. Lynsey de Paul – ‘Won’t Somebody Dance With Me’

03. Suicide – ‘Cheree (1998 Remastered Version)’

04. 999 – ‘Homicide’

05. Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers – ‘Pirate Love’

06. Dionne Warwick – ‘(Theme From) Valley of the Dolls’

07. Tommy Seebach – ‘Bubble Sex’

08. Amanda Lear – ‘Follow Me’

Side B

01. Giorgio Moroder – ‘Knights In White Satin’

02. Sparks – ‘The No. 1 Song In Heaven’

03. Cliff Martinez – ‘Becoming’

04. Pino Donaggio – ‘Dressed to Kill (Pulsion) (1980): The Shower (Theme from Dressed to Kill)’

05. Claudio Gizzi – ‘End Of A Myth’

06. Julian Winding – ‘When You Want To Hurt Someone’

