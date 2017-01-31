‘The Night Of’ Stars Riz Ahmed and John Turturro Reunite To Raise Money For Refugees

The "Rogue One" actor created a campaign last month to raise money for Syrian refugee families.

“I just feel like I’m itching to do something,” “The Night Of” star Riz Ahmed tells his co-star John Turturro in a new video shared on his Twitter page.

The two actors – who worked together on HBO’s hit series – reunited to encourage people to raise funds for Syrian refugees. Ahmed, who has been very vocal about the crisis in Syria, launched a crowdfunding campaign last month to donate money toward emergency and medical aid. Now, with the recent Muslim ban that Donald Trump has imposed, the British-Pakistani actor want to keep the campaign going to raise additional funds for all refugees impacted by the new order.

“It’s now harder and harder for them to flee the misery they’re suffering through no fault of their own,” Ahmed says in the clip. “With everything that’s going on right now, we’ve decided to extend our campaign, so we’re just asking you to go online and donate.”

This month the campaign reached its target goal of $100,000 and now, Ahmed hopes that more people will donate to the cause. (At the time of publication, the campaign has reached $137,193.) Additionally, donors will randomly be selected to win a slew of gifts, including “Star Wars” memorabilia signed by the “Rogue One” star.

For more information and how to donate, visit crowdrise.com/riz.

A message from me + my lawyer about Syrian refugees… pic.twitter.com/SF7ESzOZEa — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) January 31, 2017

