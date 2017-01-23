The Orchard Acquires ‘The Hero’ Starring Sam Elliott — Sundance 2017

Brett Haley's drama premiered Saturday in the Sundance Film Festival's U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The Orchard has acquired the North American distribution rights to writer-director Brett Haley’s drama “The Hero.” The film premiered Saturday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

“The Hero” stars Sam Elliott as Lee Hayden, an iconic Western singer whose best performances are decades behind him. His daily routine of reliving the glory days with his “former-co-star-turned-dealer” Jeremy (Nick Offerman) is upended when he receives a cancer diagnosis. Krysten Ritter and Laura Prepon co-star.

Haley’s previous film “I’ll See You In My Dreams” entered last year’s Sundance very quietly before emerging as one of the most commercially successful films from the festival, taking in $7.5 million at the box office. “The Hero” is an actor’s showcase that’s been generating much more buzz, thanks in part to early word of mouth. Elliott’s late-career starring role could generate awards traction.

The film was produced by Houston King, Sam Bisbee and Erik Rommesmo.

“The Hero” deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo, vice president of acquisitions for The Orchard. WME and Gersh handled the sale on behalf of the filmmakers. This acquisition marks the second of the festival for The Orchard, which acquired the North American rights to the documentary “Trophy” on Friday.