‘The Path’: Nothing Stays Buried in New Key Art and Character Teases For a Twisted Season 2

Hulu has now unveiled the key art and character teases for season two of its popular series “The Path,” which stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy. The chilling individual videos tease what’s to come for each of the characters during the 13-episode season of the drama, which follows the machinations of a religious cult.

This season will follow the Meyerist Movement as it tries to make sense of Dr. Meyer’s (Keir Dullea) mysterious departure.

Each character will be tasked with their own big struggles, as Eddie (Paul) is forced to deal with both a whole new life and some recurring visions. Meanwhile, Sarah (Monaghan) attempts to acclimate to being C0-Guardian of the Light alongside Cal (Dancy), a change that is made all the more difficult when she discovers pieces of Cal’s so-called “dark past.” Still, even that might not cleave the two, as the season’s official synopsis also makes it clear that the pair will become “closer than ever.”

Hulu will launch the first two episodes of season two of “The Path” on Wednesday, January 25.

Watch the character videos below, and get a look at some creepy new key art.

