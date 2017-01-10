‘The Princess Bride’ Honest Trailer Praises the Sappy Swashbuckling Love Story

Inconceivable!

As part of Fan Appreciation Month at Screen Junkies, the YouTube channel has released an Honest Trailer for the 1987 classic “The Princess Bride,” starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes.

Unlike many other Honest Trailers, Screen Junkies actually praises the “action-comedy-romance-drama-kids movie for adults” by calling it “the best sappy, swashbuckling, medieval love story ever made.”

The video begins by attempting to explain the narrative, describing it as “a real movie about a made-up book, based on a real book about the same made-up book that the real movie is based on.” Confusing, right?

The video then explains the love story between Westley, “the farm boy turned pirate,” and Buttercup, “the farm-owning orphan turned Princess,” poking fun at the film for having “really really polite action,” mid-fight conversations, countless catchphrases and cheesy music. It also points out that fans can quote every line, “not just because it’s great, but because every character repeats their little catchphrase like a hundred times.”

Starring Zorro, Pirate’s booty, obey, small wonder and more, check out the Honest Trailer for the film “that you probably never saw in theaters but re-watched on VHS countless times” below.

