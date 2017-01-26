‘The Salesman’ Star Is Boycotting the Oscars In Protest of Donald Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

Taraneh Alidoosti, Iranian star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-nominated film, announced she will not be attending the awards.

Massive crowds of protestors mobilized quickly Wednesday in response to news of President Trump’s proposed ban on issuing visas to people from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran. In addition to the last minute rallies held nationwide, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti had harsh words of her own for the president. Her condemnation serves as a bitter reminder that even Hollywood cannot redeem America’s image in the eyes of the world.

“Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” she tweeted Thursday morning. “Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the Academy Awards 2017 in protest.”

Alidoosti is the star of “The Salesman,” which is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. It is the latest from acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose 2012 film, “A Separation,” won the Oscar in the same category that year. “The Salesman” is the story of a young couple playing the leads in a local production of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” and the hits their relationship takes when they move into a house formerly occupied by a sex worker. If “The Salesman” were to win, (though it is up against “Toni Erdmann”), Alidoosti’s absence would be all the more pointed.

Meanwhile, an American tragedy is unfolding in the newspapers the likes of which even Arthur Miller couldn’t have predicted.

