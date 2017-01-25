‘The Salesman’ Exclusive Clip: Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-Nominated Drama Follows an Iranian Couple’s Souring Relationship

The film also received the Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Asghar Farhadi’s latest film “The Salesman” premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival where it received critical acclaim and won two awards: Best Actor for Shahab Hosseini and Best Screenplay for Farhadi. Yesterday, it was officially nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Now, it will finally hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles this week. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below ahead of its U.S. theatrical release.

READ MORE: ‘The Salesman’ Trailer: Asghar Farhadi Is Iran’s Oscar Contender With This Two-Time Cannes Winner

The film follows Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), a young couple living in Tehran who are forced to move out of their old apartment. But once they relocate, a sudden eruption of violence linked to their home’s previous tenant drastically changes the couple’s life, creating powerful tension between the couple.

Farhadi is best known for his Oscar-winning film “A Separation,” about a middle-class couple who face difficulty after hiring a caregiver to take care of their elderly relative suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. He has also directed “The Past,” which won the Best Actress award and the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, as well as “About Elly,” which won the 2012 Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear award for Best Director. His next feature film starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem will be filmed in Spain this year.

READ MORE: Full 2017 Oscar Nominations List: ‘La La Land’ Ties All-Time Record With 14 Nominations

“The Salemsan” will open in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, January 27 with a national rollout to follow, courtesy of Cohen Media and Amazon Studios.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.