AMC Follows Up ‘The Night Manager’ By Adapting John le Carre’s ‘The Spy Who Came in From the Cold’

AMC is back in the John le Carré adaptation business. The network, which just won three Golden Globes for its miniseries “The Night Manager,” will next tackle le Carré’s “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold.”

Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”) will adapt the novel, which is targeted for a 2018 air date. Like “The Night Manager,” “Spy” is a co-production between AMC and the BBC with The Ink Factory.

The project, set in 1962 at the height of the Cold War, focuses on Alex Leamas, “a hard-working, hard-drinking British intelligence officer whose East Berlin network is in tatters. His agents are either on the run or dead, victims of the ruthlessly efficient East German counter-intelligence officer Hans-Dieter Mundt. Leamas is recalled to London- where, to his surprise, he’s offered a chance at revenge.”

The book was written in 1963 and turned into a 1965 feature starring Richard Burton, Claire Bloom, and Oskar Werner. In a press release, le Carré gave his blessing on the new project, and said he had “great confidence in the team.”

“John le Carré is one of the master story-tellers of our time, and to have the opportunity once again to put his page to our screen is an absolute privilege,” said Joel Stillerman, President of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.

“The Night Manager” won 2017 Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series (Tom Hiddleston), and Best Performance by a Supporting Actor and Actress for Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. “The Night Manager” also won two Emmys.

