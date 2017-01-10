‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 New Photos: Rick and the Gang Prepare for War in the Second Half of the Season

The battle against Negan begins on February 12.

When the second half of Season 7 of “The Walking Dead” returns to AMC next month, viewers will see the group preparing for war and doing everything they can to take down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In anticipation of episode nine, the network released three new photos, as well as more information on what’s to come.

READ MORE: ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer: AMC Promises Fan Favorites Will ‘Rise Up’ in Second Half of Season — Watch

Focusing on defeating Negan, the second half will show that victory isn’t going to come easy and will require more than Alexandria. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the gang will need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed.

The upcoming episodes will show the remarkable lengths that the group will go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters. Fans will also be introduced to new survivors and the group will be tested in ways they’ve never been before.

READ MORE: ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Review: ‘Hearts Still Beating’ Promises Excitement In 2017

The second half of “The Walking Dead” Season 7 returns Sunday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the three new images released below.

Gene Page/AMC

Gene Page/AMC

Gene Page/AMC

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.