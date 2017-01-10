Back to IndieWire

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 New Photos: Rick and the Gang Prepare for War in the Second Half of the Season

The battle against Negan begins on February 12.

The Walking Dead season 7

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Gene Page/AMC

When the second half of Season 7 of “The Walking Dead” returns to AMC next month, viewers will see the group preparing for war and doing everything they can to take down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In anticipation of episode nine, the network released three new photos, as well as more information on what’s to come.

Focusing on defeating Negan, the second half will show that victory isn’t going to come easy and will require more than Alexandria. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the gang will need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed.

The upcoming episodes will show the remarkable lengths that the group will go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters. Fans will also be introduced to new survivors and the group will be tested in ways they’ve never been before.

The second half of “The Walking Dead” Season 7 returns Sunday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the three new images released below.

The Walking Dead season 7

Katelyn Nacon as Enid, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Tom Payne as Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa.

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead season 7

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Ross Marquand as Aaron and Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler.

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead season 7

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Gene Page/AMC

