‘Their Finest’ Trailer: Gemma Arterton Tries to Boost Britain’s Morale in WWII Romantic Comedy

The film is set for release in March.

Lone Scherfig’s World War II romantic comedy “Their Finest” first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It also showed during London Film Festival, and it is set to screen at Sundance later this month before closing the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 11 in advance of its theatrical release. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Their Finest’ Is A Feminist Rom-Com That Lets Down Its Ladies

“Their Finest” follows a female scriptwriter (Gemma Arterton) who is hired by the British Ministry of Information to change the female dialogue in the country’s propaganda films during World War II as a way to boost the country’s morale. Her work catches the attention of the very charming lead scriptwriter (Sam Claflin) and, although she is a married woman, they develop a growing attraction towards each other. They team up to make an epic feature about the Battle of Dunkirk starring has-been movie star Ambrose Hilliard (Bill Nighy).

“Their Finest” is based on Lissa Evans’ novel, “Their Finest Hour and a Half.”

READ MORE: ‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ Trailer, Gemma Arterton Leads the Post-Apocalyptic Zombie Thriller

Jack Huston, Helen McCrory, Eddie Marsan, Jake Lacy, Rachael Stirling, Henry Goodman, Paul Ritter and Richard E. Grant complete the cast. “Their Finest” is set for release in the US March 24. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.