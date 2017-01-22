‘Tim & Eric’ Star Tim Heidecker’s New Song Approves of Punching Neo-Nazis in the Face

"If you see Richard Spencer, why don't you punch him in the head?"

Richard Spencer, a prominent member of the so-called “alt-right” who has called for “peaceful ethnic cleansing,” was punched in the face following Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. As you can imagine, a wave of sympathy (read: gifs, memes and hashtags) immediately followed after video of the incident made its way online. Among the many to chime in is Tim Heidecker of “Tim and Eric,” who recorded a song called “Richard Spencer.” Listen below.

Spencer — who, contrary to said video evidence, tweeted on Friday that he “can take a punch” — has called Martin Luther King, Jr. a “fraud and degenerate” in the past. He also, in case you’ve already forgotten, got his clock cleaned a couple days ago. Heidecker’s piano ballad chronicling the event revolves around a few key lines: “You can’t wish anyone dead, even if the baseball cap is red,” he croons, “but if you see Richard Spencer, why don’t you punch him in the head?”

In dulcet tones that only the co-host of “On Cinema” could conjure, Heidecker next assures us that “ain’t no one gonna cry” — well, other than Spencer, anyway.

