Timothy Olyphant Gets Meaty In New Teaser for Netflix Cannibal Comedy ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

In the latest teaser for Netflix’s mysterious new comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” which comes out February 3rd and stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”) as a suburban married couple, offers a first look at Olyphant’s character, Joel Hammond, appearing very enthusiastic and slightly scared of his wife’s new diet.

“My wife’s been on this new diet,” he starts. “She feels good, looks fantastic, and has all kinds of energy.” He cracks his knuckles a bit too forcefully, adding: “There’s some stuff going on that’s kind of intense.” A male voiceover touts the amazing health benefits of the Santa Clarita Diet as Olyphant mimes a vicious flesh-eating attack in clownish detail.

In an interview with USA Today, Barrymore shed light on the series’ premise, confirming that her character, Sheila, dies in the opening episode, developing a taste for human flesh. Barrymore told USA: “If you ate nothing but protein every day, you’d really thin out!”

The cause of Sheila’s death is unclear, but according to executive producer Victor Fresco (“Better Off Ted”): “Presumably, she has been exposed to something — although we don’t know what — which is making her feel a bit off,” reports USA.

From the teaser, “Santa Clarita Diet” appears satirical in tone. “It’s not heavy, but it’s not lacking in a sort of sweetness, if you will,” Barrymore told USA. “But it’s also got bite and backbone and balls.”

The dark comedy will introduce television viewers to Olyphant’s lighter side after six seasons on FX’s critically-acclaimed drama “Justified.” If the teaser is any indication, they won’t be disappointed.

