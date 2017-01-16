Tom Hardy on Whether or Not He’s in Contention to Play James Bond: ‘If I Mention It, It’s Gone’

That's a big role...for you.

It’s looking less and less likely that Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond in the next installment of the long-running spy franchise, and speculation about who might succeed him has run rampant in recent months. Among the presumed contenders is Tom Hardy, who may or may not have just confirmed that he’s in the running by not actually speaking about it.

“There’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race,” he says during an interview with the Daily Beast. “So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.” Hardy, whose FX series “Taboo” premiered last week, will next be seen in his “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II film “Dunkirk.”

Unsurprisingly, he’s of the opinion that Nolan would make a fine addition to the world of 007 himself: “What a fantastic director for a Bond movie,” he continues. “Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound — again.”

Craig has played Bond in four films now: “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” Other names that have been mentioned as possible successors include Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.

