Tom Hardy Reads a Bedtime Story with the Help of an Adorable Dog — Watch

Tom Hardy tends to play imposing figures onscreen, many of them laconic. Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Max in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” John Fitzgerald in “The Revenant” — these aren’t the friendliest characters around. Playing against type and evincing a much friendlier vibe than we’ve come to expect from him, the actor recently read Simon Philip and Kate Hindley’s “You Must Bring a Hat” on BBC’s children network CBeebies.

Hardy is himself wearing a hat as he regales viewers with the kid-friendly tale, and he’s even flanked by a nice-looking doggo. His dramatic rendition emphasizes the story’s high stakes: A boy is invited to a party where wearing a hat is absolutely imperative, yet he doesn’t own one; left with little recourse, he must go out and about in search of one.

All’s well that ends well, as they say, and with the help of a badger and a few other animals the boy eventually makes his way to the soiree with the appropriate headwear. Watch below.

