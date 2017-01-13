Tom Quinn and Tim League Brand New Distribution Company ‘Neon’ Just In Time for Sundance

The upstart distributor that acquired the Anne Hathaway monster movie "Colossal" will be hunting for titles at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tom Quinn and Tim League’s young distribution shingle officially has a name: Neon. The company will be hunting for acquisitions next week at the Sundance Film Festival, Deadline reports. Quinn and League were not immediately available for comment.

Quinn, the former co-founder of RADiUS, and League, co-founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, had already acquired two films under their new venture, but had not released any details about the company itself. The pair purchased the Anne Hathaway monster movie “Colossal” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and previously released Michael Moore’s “Where To Invade Next” in 2015, to indifferent box office results.

“Colossal” will screen as a part of the Sundance Spotlight sidebar. The movie hits theaters on April 7.

Neon will distribute films of various sizes, from wide theatrical releases to digital and VOD-focused titles. The company is staffed with former members of RADiUS and the Alamo Drafthouse’s distribution arm, Drafthouse Films, and will have offices in Austin, New York and Los Angeles. Jackie Chan’s China-based media company Sparkle Roll Media is a backer of Neon.

Rumors first began swirling that Quinn and League were joining forces shortly after Quinn and partner Jason Janego left The Weinstein Company, where they ran the now-dormant RADiUS division. Janego is no longer part of the new company.

