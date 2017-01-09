‘Toni Erdmann’ Could Get English-Language Remake — Report

Writer-director Maren Ade recently said she would not be opposed to a U.S. version of the movie.

One of the most acclaimed foreign films of 2016 is already generating buzz about the possibility of an English-language remake. “Toni Erdmann,” German filmmaker Maren Ade’s nearly three-hour dramatic comedy, has remake written all over it, Germany’s Bild reports.

The film stars Sandra Hüller as a hard working professional whose father tries to reconnect with her through a series of practical jokes. Though the concept of a Hollywood version of the film is likely to draw the ire of many movie lovers who’ve seen far too many watered down versions of foreign films, Ade recently said she was not opposed to the idea.

“This would not affect the original,” she told Bild. “You can shorten the film and make a pure comedy out of [it]. But I would not be the one to do it. I am so happy that I finished the film. It took me five and a half years to write.”

“Toni Erdmann” was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globe Awards and Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards. The movie won the Best Foreign Language Film award at both the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

“Toni Erdmann” is playing in theaters in limited release now.

