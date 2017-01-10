Too Few Latinos Honored at Golden Globes Shows Lack of Opportunities, Says National Hispanic Media Coalition

"We implore Hollywood to increase opportunities for all creatives of color."

Just as Obama’s election did not create a post-racial America, neither can Golden Globes for “Moonlight” and “Atlanta” create a post-racial Hollywood.

The dearth of Latino nominees at the Golden Globes proves opportunities for Latinos in Hollywood are far too limited, according to a statement made by Alex Nogales, the president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, a media advocacy and civil rights organization for the advancement of Latinos.

In a succinct and nuanced statement, Nogales acknowledged the major wins for actors and filmmakers of color while emphasizing the continued importance of working to create inclusive projects — both in front of and behind the camera.

The statement reads:

“We congratulate the creatives of color who were nominated and who won Golden Globes last night–they have broken barriers in an industry that has been slow to change. These hard-fought successes have made our communities proud, bringing the perspectives of a diverse nation to the country, and we implore Hollywood to increase opportunities for all creatives of color.

Few Latinos were nominated this year because there are still too few roles offered to Latinos, behind and in front of the camera, especially in film. Today, Latinos make up 18 percent of the population and we need to represent those faces, voices and stories, if we are ever to increase the understanding and empathy that so many performers highlighted in their eloquent acceptance speeches about diversity and inclusion last night.”

Variety reported that in 2017, “Globes voters nominated a record number of actors and producers of color.” Only three Latinos made the cut: Gael García Bernal, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Gina Rodriguez. Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda” was the only Latin film nominated.

