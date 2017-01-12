Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Composing the Score to Ken Burns’ ‘The Vietnam War’

The 10-part, 18-hour documentary will be released later this year.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are collaborating on what could end up being their most ambitious film score yet: Ken Burns’ 10-part documentary “The Vietnam War,” which follows the duo’s recent work on the climate-change doc “Before the Flood” and Peter Berg’s based-on-fact thriller “Patriots Day.” The New York Times first reported the news.

“A lot of it was about tension and fear,” Reznor tells the NYT of the war. Ross adds to that description: “Mortars, helicopters, people talking — we would process those sounds and use them as rhythmic starting points.” Burns has previously made long-form documentaries about baseball, the Civil War and World War II, among other distinctly American subjects.

Reznor and Ross, meanwhile, won an Academy Award for scoring David Fincher’s “The Social Network” before collaborating with him again on both “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl” — something Reznor calls an “accidental career.” Burns’ latest, meanwhile, is expected to run a full 18 hours and be released later this year. Watch a clip of the film below.

