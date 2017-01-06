‘Triple Frontier’: Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy in Early Talks to Star in J.C. Chandor’s Action Thriller

They would join a long list of previously attached talent, including Tom Hanks and Will Smith.

J.C. Chandor’s long-gestating “Triple Frontier” might be getting a double dose of big-time talent. Deadline reports that Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are in early talks to star in the action thriller.

Once planned as director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal’s followup to their Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker,” the film has steadily cycled through reams of exciting talent names, from Tom Hanks to Will Smith to Leonardo DiCaprio to Johnny Depp, and Tatum and Hardy are simply the latest names to (potentially) join the churn.

The film takes place in the “la triple frontera” border zone where the Iguazu and Parana rivers meet between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, known as a tough-to-govern area and a hotbed of organized crime. The feature will reportedly require a large ensemble of cast members.

Boal still has a screenwriting credit on the film, but Chandor has added his own ideas to the script since joining the film back in September of 2015. The film would be the director’s first since 2014’s “A Most Violent Year.”

Casting talks are still in early stages, with the old bear of “scheduling conflicts” potentially mucking up studio Paramount’s ability to lock in the pair. Both Hardy and Tatum have been in talks since last month.

