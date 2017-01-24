Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog Attends the Inauguration, Projectile Vomits After Saying ‘President Trump’ Out Loud

This could take some getting used to.

Not many people showed up to the inauguration last Friday, but there was at least one Insult Comic Dog among the supporters, onlookers and protesters in Washington D.C. Yes, Triumph was on the ground in our nation’s capital to get a feel for the festivities, bringing his unique sense of humor to what was otherwise a joyless, stilted affair.

“Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. is often bitter cold,” Triumph begins, “but this is the first year that it’s also freezing in hell”; speaking of the weather on that grey, overcast day, he adds that the sun is “just one more of the many big stars that refused to show up for this event.” Donald Trump moving into the White House, meanwhile, continues the president’s “long tradition of evicting black families,” and upon speaking the words “President Trump” for the first (and second) time, our host projectile vomits.

“Triumph’s Election Special 2016” earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Watch the full inauguration bit below.

