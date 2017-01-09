‘Twin Peaks’ Revival: Release Date Announced For David Lynch’s Iconic Series

Lynch directed all 18 episodes of the revival, which finally landed an official premiere date.

It’s been more than two years since the “Twin Peaks” revival miniseries was announced, and this year marks its grand debut. During Showtime’s Television Critics Association panel, Showtime President and CEO David Nevins announced the official release date for the network’s much-anticipated series: May 21.

The 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. Immediately following the premiere, Showtime subscribers will have access to the third and fourth hours, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service and Showtime On Demand. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth hours back-to-back on the linear network, starting at 9 p.m., followed by one-hour episodes in subsequent weeks.

“The version of ‘Twin Peaks’ you’re going to see is the pure heroin version of David Lynch,” Nevins said, soon after the announcement. On Twitter, Showtime — in, we imagine, Agent Dale Cooper’s voice — addressed the announcement to one specific character:

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, the new episodes are a continuation of the original series, which ran from 1990 to 1991. It is set in the present day, 25 years after homecoming queen Laura Palmer’s shocking murder and sees the return of many original cast members, including Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper, Ray Wise as Leland Palmer, Harry Goaz, Miguel Ferrer, among others. Also back for the miniseries is composer Angelo Badalamenti, who was seen in an earlier teaser playing the “Laura Palmer” theme.

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’ New Teaser: David Lynch Hypnotically Eats a Donut as Gordon Cole — Watch

All 18 episodes of the the Showtime series are directed by Lynch. The show marks the filmmaker’s first project for film or TV since 2006’s “Inland Empire.”

“Twin Peaks” will premiere on May 21. Keep checking IndieWire for updates, footage from the new season, and more.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.