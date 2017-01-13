‘Twin Peaks’ Trailer: First Look at the Return of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper — Watch

The new "Twin Peaks" is all about the return of Kyle MacLachlan's iconic character. The series returns with a two-hour premiere on May 21.

After the recent news that the “Twin Peaks” revival has finally landed a premiere date, we now have our first real look at the show’s long-awaited return — and it’s every bit as off-kilter and enigmatic as you’d imagine. Watch the teaser below, featuring a glimpse of Kyle MacLachlan reprising his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

David Lynch (and, by extension, Mark Frost) has been characteristically tight-lipped about what this upcoming batch of episodes — the first since “Twin Peaks” was canceled after its disappointing second season in 1991 — will entail, making this new footage our first substantive indication of what to expect. Not seen here, unfortunately, are all the original cast members who are still with us but not involved in the show’s third season: Piper Laurie, Lara Flynn Boyle, Joan Chen, Michael Ontkean and Eric Da Re, among others.

“Twin Peaks” will premiere on Showtime on May 21 with a two-hour episode, and the next two will immediately be available online after that. The revival consists of 18 episodes total.

