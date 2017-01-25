‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ Trailer: Netflix and Sylvester Stallone Offer a Streaming Alternative to ‘American Ninja Warrior’

An "MXC" reboot would have been cooler, but all right.

Despite its title, Netflix’s “Ultimate Beastmaster” unfortunately has nothing to do with animals, whether real or mythic. It instead offers a streaming alternative to the likes of “American Ninja Warrior” (itself a spinoff of Japan’s “Sasuke”), with the added bonus of being executive produced by Sylvester Stallone. Watch the trailer below.

Since the only way to distinguish oneself in the crowded world of obstacle-course competitions is to make said course bigger and more beastlike, Netflix has endeavored to do just that. The Beast is perhaps the most ominous sports-entertainment structure this side of Hell in a Cell, and at one point co-host Terry Crews (flanked by Charissa Thompson) assures us that no one has ever made it past level two.

The show also boasts an international component: Competitors from six countries — America, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany and Japan — will enter the Beast, with the few who come out of it earning the title of Beastmaster. They will then compete among themselves for the right to be called, you guessed it, Ultimate Beastmaster. All 10 episodes of the show will be available to stream on Netflix starting February 24.

