‘Una’ Trailer: Rooney Mara’s Secret Could Destroy Ben Mendelsohn’s Life — Watch

“Una” earned largely favorable reviews upon screening at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals last fall, but as of yet Benedict Andrews’ film starring Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn has yet to find a stateside distributor. The wonders of the internet being what they are, Americans can nevertheless get a sense of the Australian theater director’s silver-screen debut thanks to a new trailer occasioned by the movie’s imminent release in Singapore. Watch it below.

Mara and Ben play two characters who encounter one another years after a sexually abusive relationship that no one in his new life knows about. “Una” is based on David Harrower’s play “Blackbird,” which the playwright adapted on his lonesome. Andrews has previously directed stage productions of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “The Seagull” and other well-known works of theatah.

Riz Ahmed, Indira Varma, Tara Fitzgerald, Tobias Menzies and Isobelle Molloy co-star in “Una.” One imagines it will eventually make its way into American theaters, but few things are for sure in this strange, uncertain world of ours.

