‘Uninspired’ Season 2 Exclusive: Becky Yamamoto’s Salty Slacker Is Back — Watch

Becky Yamamoto is less together version of Issa Rae in this wry web series.

Not quite as hip as Issa Rae, or unhinged as Abby and Ilana, Becky Yamamoto’s Sarah in “Uninspired” is a lovably aimless anti-heroine who happens to be much more relatable than her more renowned contemporaries.

The series is created, written, and produced by Yamamoto, with direction by her co-producer Adam Wirtz. The successful first season premiered played the highly competitive New York Television Festival, resulting in IFC picking an episode to showcase on their website. Through the first season, which premiered in 2014, Sarah endures mundane temp jobs, racist come ons, and an unenthusiastic boyfriend in a series of loosely connected vignettes that feel cinematic even on a computer screen.

READ MORE: Jerry Seinfeld, Demetri Martin and Female Bros: The 16 Best Web Series Of 2016

The season 2 debut finds Sarah on her sister’s couch, with an openly hostile brother-in-law who finds her free-wheeling lifestyle highly offensive. After a few glasses of wine, her bickering relations start having relations of their own, well within earshot of unlucky Sarah, whose reaction shots are priceless. The season 2 trailer teases a drag queen makeover and a guest appearance from web series doyenne Michael Cyril Creighton (“Spotlight”).

Yamamoto, an experimental theater actor in New York, told IndieWire she wanted to create something more mainstream than her theatrical work, which can get bizarre. The result is that while “Uninspired” may look like other web series at first, Yamamoto’s penchant for the surreal is never too far below the surface.

READ MORE: ‘Binge’ Celebrates Nasty Women In Dark Comedy About Bulimia — Watch

The second season premieres at Videology Bar and Cinema in Brooklyn Thursday night, and launches online January 13th.

Stay on top of the latest in film and TV breaking news! Sign up for the Email Newsletter here.