Variety Announces the Launch of Variety Content Studios

The new initiative will be led by Dea Lawrence and Steven Gaydos.

Variety has announced the launch of Variety Content Studios, which will produce branded content for parent company Penske Media Corporation’s many brands, IndieWire included. Dea Lawrence, who serves as Variety’s Chief Marketing Officer, will lead the new endeavor alongside Steven Gaydos, Variety’s Vice President/Executive Editor.

“Strengthening Variety and IndieWire’s position as the entertainment industry’s leading news, features and information publisher, Variety Content Studios will build upon our successful digital and events marketing strategies that have experienced exponential growth over the past two years,” said Lawrence in a statement.

Gaydos chimed in as well: “Variety has proven to be an essential partner for entertainment and consumer brands,” he said, “so there’s a great need for bringing our strengths as industry experts and creators of compelling content to the production of exciting, impactful visual narratives.” In addition, Variety has promoted David S. Cohen to Digital Features Director and hired Adrian Fulle as Digital Features Producer.

Variety Content Studio has already begun work, including the cross-platform video project “Films of Our Time,” which offers a detailed look at “Manchester by the Sea” and “Gleason,” both of which were released by Amazon Studios. Focus Features, meanwhile, utilized the Studio to create “The Marriage That Changed the World,” a five-part series of articles related to the true story behind “Loving.”

