Viola Davis Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

The actress wins for her role of Rose Maxson in the drama "Fences."

Viola Davis claimed the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture prize at the 2017 SAG Awards. The actress portrays Rose in the critically acclaimed film “Fences.”

Taking the stage, Davis accepted her award from John Krasinski and thanked everyone in the film, as well as August Wilson: “He honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color.”

Also adding, “The fact that we breathed and live a life … just that, means that we have a story and it deserves to be told…We deserve to be … in the center of any narrative that’s written.”

This is Davis’ first Screen Actor Guild Award in this category. She previously won twice for her role in “How to Get Away With Murder” and for being part of the cast of “The Help” in 2012.

Also nominated in the Supporting Actress category were Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Nicole Kidman for “Lion,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” and Michelle Williams for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Of the evening’s other nominees, Harris was the only actress who hadn’t previously been up for a SAG award. Only Davis and Spencer have previously won SAG Awards. Last year’s winner in this category was Alicia Vikander for her performance in “The Danish Girl” and Patricia Arquette won in 2015 for “Boyhood.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTR were hosted Sunday, January 29 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television in 2016 as chosen by all active SAG members.

