2016 Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations: ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead the Way

For the second year in a row, a "Star Wars" movie picks up seven nominations.

2 hours ago

“Game of Thrones”

For the second year in a row, a “Star Wars” movie leads all films at the Visual Effects Society Awards nominations with seven nods: “Rogue One” has done just as “The Force Awakens” did a year ago, followed closely by “Doctor Strange” and “The Jungle Book,” both of which scored six. All of them were bested by “Game of Thrones,” however, which scored 11 nominations.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said Mike Chambers, VES Chair, in a statement. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

This year’s ceremony takes place on February 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Below are the lion’s share of nominees; for a list that includes all video games and commercials, head to the VES website.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children       

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story        

The Jungle Book       

 

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied  

Deepwater Horizon

Jason Bourne

Silence           

Sully   

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings   

Moana           

The Little Prince       

Zootopia        

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest          

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards  

Stranger Things; Demogorgon        

The Expanse; Salvage           

Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

 

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX           

Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died  

Roots; Night One       

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle     

Vikings; The Last Ship     

“Rogue One”

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler          

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin          

The Jungle Book; King Louie           

The Jungle Book; Shere Khan          

Warcraft; Durotan   

 

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank  

Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo   

Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey          

Moana; The Mighty Maui    

 

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar         

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon           

Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon        

 

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Doctor Strange; London      

Doctor Strange; New York City       

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex    

 

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress        

Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves

Moana; Motonui Island      

“Doctor Strange”

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension       

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards  

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle        

The Jungle Book       

 

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig        

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia        

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer     

Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise          

 

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust      

Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction          

The Jungle Book; Nature Effects    

 

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings; Water  

Moana           

Zootopia        

 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City       

Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership

The Jungle Book       

X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue    

 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships           

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell  

Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter

 

