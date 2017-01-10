2016 Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations: ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead the Way

For the second year in a row, a “Star Wars” movie leads all films at the Visual Effects Society Awards nominations with seven nods: “Rogue One” has done just as “The Force Awakens” did a year ago, followed closely by “Doctor Strange” and “The Jungle Book,” both of which scored six. All of them were bested by “Game of Thrones,” however, which scored 11 nominations.
“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said Mike Chambers, VES Chair, in a statement. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”
This year’s ceremony takes place on February 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Below are the lion’s share of nominees; for a list that includes all video games and commercials, head to the VES website.
READ MORE: 2016 Producers Guild of America Awards Nominations: ‘La La Land, ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight’ and More
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Allied
Deepwater Horizon
Jason Bourne
Silence
Sully
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Little Prince
Zootopia
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Mirror; Playtest
Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
Stranger Things; Demogorgon
The Expanse; Salvage
Westworld; The Bicameral Mind
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX
Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
Roots; Night One
The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
Vikings; The Last Ship
READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Winners List: ‘La La Land’ Sweeps, While ‘Moonlight,’ ‘The Crown,’ and ‘Atlanta’ Triumph
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
The Jungle Book; King Louie
The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
Warcraft; Durotan
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory; Hank
Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo
Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey
Moana; The Mighty Maui
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon
Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Deadpool; Freeway Assault
Doctor Strange; London
Doctor Strange; New York City
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress
Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves
Moana; Motonui Island
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
The Jungle Book
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust
Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
The Jungle Book; Nature Effects
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings; Water
Moana
Zootopia
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange; New York City
Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
The Jungle Book
X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.