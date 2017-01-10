2016 Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations: ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead the Way

For the second year in a row, a "Star Wars" movie picks up seven nominations.

For the second year in a row, a “Star Wars” movie leads all films at the Visual Effects Society Awards nominations with seven nods: “Rogue One” has done just as “The Force Awakens” did a year ago, followed closely by “Doctor Strange” and “The Jungle Book,” both of which scored six. All of them were bested by “Game of Thrones,” however, which scored 11 nominations.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said Mike Chambers, VES Chair, in a statement. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

This year’s ceremony takes place on February 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Below are the lion’s share of nominees; for a list that includes all video games and commercials, head to the VES website.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied

Deepwater Horizon

Jason Bourne

Silence

Sully

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Little Prince

Zootopia

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Stranger Things; Demogorgon

The Expanse; Salvage

Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX

Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died

Roots; Night One

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle

Vikings; The Last Ship

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin

The Jungle Book; King Louie

The Jungle Book; Shere Khan

Warcraft; Durotan

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank

Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo

Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey

Moana; The Mighty Maui

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon

Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Doctor Strange; London

Doctor Strange; New York City

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress

Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves

Moana; Motonui Island

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle

The Jungle Book

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer

Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust

Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction

The Jungle Book; Nature Effects

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings; Water

Moana

Zootopia

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City

Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership

The Jungle Book

X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell

Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter

