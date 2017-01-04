‘War On Everyone’ Exclusive Clip: Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña Are Dirty Cops In John Michael McDonagh’s New Comedy

The two cops try to extort a strip-club manager and his boss, but get more than they bargained for when they uncover a bigger secret.

This year, John Michael McDonagh’s third feature film will finally receive a release after spending all last year on the festival circuit. His new film “War On Everyone” follows two crooked cops — Terry (Alexander Skarsgård) and Bob (Michael Peña) — who frame and blackmail criminals all over town. Looking for the ultimate pay-off, they try to extort a strip-club manager (Caleb Landry Jones) and his eccentric, junkie boss (Theo James), but get more than they bargained for when their hair-brained scheme uncovers a bigger secret. The film co-stars Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless”), Tessa Thompson (“Dear White People”), David Wilmot (“Six Shooter”), Stephanie Sigman (“Narcos”) and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”). Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

McDonagh’s other two feature films are “The Guard,” starring Don Cheadle and Brendan Gleeson, about an Irish policeman and an uptight F.B.I. agent who investigate an international drug-smuggling ring; and “Calvary,” about a kindhearted priest who must battle the dark forces that surround him. He’s the brother of playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh, who directed “In Bruges” and “Seven Psychopaths,” and has a new film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” set to premiere this year.

“War On Everyone” first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February of last year. It also screened at South by Southwest, the Zurich Film Festival and more. It will be available to watch on DirecTV on January 5, and will then be released in select theaters and On Demand on February 3, courtesy of Saban Films.

