2017 Golden Globes Live Stream: How To Watch the Golden Globe Awards Live Online

Here's how you can live stream the awards and red carpet online.

The 2017 awards season kicks off Sunday, January 8 with the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The ceremony airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. EST. If you don’t want to miss all the excitement, here is how you can watch a live stream of the Golden Globes online.

Unfortunately, the only way to enjoy the three-hour ceremony is for cable subscribers to log onto NBC.com, where the entire show will be live streamed.

However, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live,” the official red carpet pre-show for the award ceremony will live stream exclusively on Twitter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. The pre-show will be available in the US for Twitter users on goldenglobes.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments and @goldenglobes. NBC will also air the “Golden Globes Arrival Special” at 7 p.m. EST and E! will air “Red Carpet Live” with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest at 6 p.m. EST.

Presenters this year include Drew Barrymore, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Diego Luna, Justin Theroux, Viola Davis and many more. Eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “La La Land” leads the film nominations with seven nods and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” follows with six.

On the TV side, HBO leads the nomination pack with 14, followed by FX with nine. “The People v. O.J. Simpson” is the top show of the night, leading with five nominations, with “The Night Manager” in second place, scoring four nods.

