Watch The 2017 SAG Awards: Live Stream Online

"Moonlight" battles "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" for the biggest prize of the night.

The 2016-17 awards season continues tonight with the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. “La La Land” is coming off a huge win at last night’s PGA Awards, but it won’t be able to snag such a victory as the ensemble has not been nominated for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

Instead, Best Picture threat “Moonlight” will be competing against “Hidden Figures, “Fences,” “Manchester By the Sea” and “Captain Fantastic” for SAG’s top honor. In the 21 years SAG has been awarding an Outstanding Cast prize, only “Braveheart” has gone on to win Best Picture after failing to receive a nomination. That makes “La La Land” not completely invincible, and whichever film wins tonight will certainly get a major boost in the Oscar race.

The SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS at 8pm ET tonight. The official SAG Awards website will be live streaming the red carpet beginning at 5:30pm ET. You can also watch live red carpet coverage on Twitter, via Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine.

The official broadcast will be not live-streamed for free. Similar to the Golden Globes, cable subscribers can log in to their providers and watch TNT and TBS live for coverage.

