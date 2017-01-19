People’s Choice Awards 2017 Live Stream: How To Watch The PCAs Live Online

Don't have cable to watch the People's Choice Awards on CBS? Not to worry! Here's how you can live stream the awards online.

Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 43rd People’s Choice Awards will air live on Wednesday, January 18 at 9 p.m. EST (delayed PT).

Hosted by Joel McHale, the annual ceremony is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, television and digital. If you don’t want to miss all the excitement, here is how you can watch the People’s Choice Awards live stream.

CBS will be live streaming the ceremony for anyone without television access this year. All you’ll need is your cable provider log in information and you can access the CBS live stream via their website streaming page. Unfortunately the only TV providers included are Frontier Communications and Optimum. Although, CBS All Access will offer an outlet for fans to watch the Awards live on their phones, tablets or computers. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up and get a free one-week trial.

The PCA’s official Facebook page will also be going live on the CBS Red Carpet Show. Click here to watch it.

You can also follow @PeoplesChoice on Twitter for up-to-date news during the ceremony.

This year, “Captain America: Civil War” received the most nominations of the year with seven. “Grey’s Anatomy” and Kevin Hart follow with five nods each. Tyler Perry will also be receiving this year’s Favorite Humanitarian Award in recognition of his many charitable initiatives.

The star-studded night will have a slew of presenters taking the stage including John Stamos, Robert Downey Jr., Bill Paxton, Victoria Justice, Ruby Rose, among others. Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and Kristen Bell are also among those confirmed to attend.

Stay with IndieWire throughout the ceremony for live updates on winners.

