‘Water & Power: A California Heist’ Trailer: Sundance-Bound Documentary Is Like a Nonfiction ‘Chinatown’

Marina Zenovich's film premieres in Park City next week.

“Forget it, Jake. It’s Water & Power” is probably never said aloud in the Sundance-bound documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist,” but that doesn’t mean you should dismiss Marina Zenovich’s film outright. Zenovich, who previously directed “Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired,” tells the Hollywood Reporter that Polanski’s 1974 neo-noir is one of her favorite movies in part because she loves “that world of greed and the lengths people will go to get what they want.” Watch the trailer for “Water & Power” below.

“The hunger for water is never-ending,” she tells THR of the research that went into her film. “There are too many people wanting a precious resource that people are trying to privatize. So this film is like a wake-up call for that. I didn’t know what I would find, but it was very intriguing getting there…We focus on California, but it’s happening everywhere. Water is being commodified. Look at the end of ‘The Big Short’ — the Christian Bale character is investing in water. That’s an interesting clue. In light of the current political situation and the climate deniers, it’s all connected.”

“Zero Days” director Alex Gibney serves as executive producer on the film, which has its world premiere in Park City on January 23.

