‘We Are the Flesh’ Exclusive Clip: A Mysterious Man Offers Two Siblings The Opportunity to Survive in a Post-Apocalyptic Mexico

Emiliano Rocha Minter's debut feature begins its weeklong Los Angeles run this Friday, January 13.

Emiliano Rocha Minter’s debut feature film “We Are the Flesh” spent all last year on the festival circuit after its premiere in IFF Rotterdam’s Bright Future Section last February. The film follows two siblings (Diego Gamaliel and Maria Evoli) who wander a post-apocalyptic Mexico searching for food and shelter only to eventually discover one of the last remaining buildings. Inside, they find a man (Noé Hernandez) who will make them a dangerous offer to survive the outside world. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film screened at numerous high-profile festivals last year, including a gala screening at Cannes’ Blood Window, Fantasia Fest, Fantastic Fest and the Chicago International Film Festival. Arrow Films picked up the U.S. rights to the film at Cannes in May.

“We Are the Flesh” begins its weeklong run in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts), as well as in Laredo and San Antonio on Friday January 13. It will open in New York City at the Cinema Village, along with theaters in Denver and New Orleans on January 20, followed by San Francisco and Columbus on January 27. Special screenings will take place in El Paso, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Portland and Albuquerque throughout January and February, courtesy of Arrow Films.

