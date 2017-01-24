‘We Don’t Belong Here’ Exclusive Trailer: Anton Yelchin and Catherine Keener Star In Dysfunctional Family Thriller

The film also co-stars Riley Keough, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon.

After actor Anton Yelchin passed away in June of last year, he left behind a substantial body of work as well as a handful of posthumous releases. He stars in two films that will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival — Cory Finley’s “Thoroughbred” and Mark Palansky’s “Rememory” — but he appears in another film to be released this April: “We Don’t Belong Here,” a family thriller about the dark secrets buried deep underneath dysfunction.

READ MORE: ‘Green Room’ Director Remembers Anton Yelchin: ‘There’s Nothing More Valuable Than Good People’

Written and directed by Peer Pederson, the film follows family matriarch Nancy Green (Catherine Keener) who’s pushed to the tipping point because of the disappearance of her bipolar son (Yelchin) which eventually leads to the exposure of numerous ugly memories from the past. The film co-stars Kaitlyn Dever (“Justified”), Maya Rudolph (“Bridesmaids”), Riley Keough (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Annie Starke (“Bastards”), Justin Chatwin (“War of the Worlds”), Molly Shannon (“Divorce”) and Cary Elwes (“Princess Bride”). Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below.

This is Pederson’s directorial debut. He recently produced the documentary “Finders Keepers,” about the relationship between a man who purchased a grill with an amputated leg and the owner of the leg itself.

READ MORE: ‘Porto’ Exclusive Clip: Anton Yelchin Stars In New Romance Executive Produced by Jim Jarmusch

“We Don’t Belong Here” will be released on DVD and Digital on April 4, courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.