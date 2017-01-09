The Weinstein Company Drops Jeremy Renner-Starring Sundance Film ‘Wind River’ After Hard Year

The film directed by "Hell or High Water" writer Taylor Sheridan and starring Elizabeth Olsen will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Weinstein Company is no longer distributing “Wind River,” the Jeremy Renner-starring thriller set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, THR reports. TWC had reportedly paid somewhere in the mid-seven figures for the film at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The movie was directed by “Hell or High Water” writer Taylor Sheridan and also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jon Bernthal. The story revolves around a Fish and Game Department employee (Renner) who finds a dead teenage girl in the woods and works with an FBI agent (Olsen) to find those responsible for her death.

With TWC letting go of the movie, buyers at Sundance will have another title to compete for, if the film doesn’t get snapped up prior to the festival. The move comes following a tough year for virtually all independent distributors, including The Weinstein Company, which saw its films generate around $15 million in combined U.S. box office grosses in 2016. From 2010 to 2015, they topped $200 million every year at the domestic box office.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The news is also particularly significant given that “Hell or High Water” has taken in more than $31 million, making it one of the most financially successful independent films of of 2016.

Last month, writer-director Peter Berg, who produced “Wind River,” told THR that Harvey Weinstein “gobbled this movie up very quickly” and that collaborating with TWC can be challenging.

“I’ve worked with Harvey so I try and give Taylor my counsel on the best ways to deal with Harvey and that company. And that’s not always the easiest company to deal with. Harvey is a tough guy. He drives a hard deal. But he’s actually got really good taste, and he really, really cares. I respect that.”

