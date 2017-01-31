‘Wheeler’ Exclusive Clip: Stephen Dorff Takes on Nashville Disguised as an Aspiring Musician

The film will be released in select theaters and On Demand on February 3.

The new docudrama “Wheeler” follows an aspiring musician from Kaufman, Texas who travels to Nashville with dreams of becoming an outlaw country music star. Here’s the catch: Wheeler isn’t a real person, but rather actor Stephen Dorff under heavy prosthetic make up who successfully infiltrated the Music City to embark on the authentic singer-songwriter journey. In the film, the Wheeler character converses with real people in real locations and performs every musical number live, eventually interacting with real musicians like Travis Meadows, Audrey Spillman and the legendary Kris Kristofferson, Wheeler’s hero. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

Dorff is best known for playing vampire overlord Deacon Frost opposite Wesley Snipes in the first “Blade” film, as well as the existentially lost actor Johnny Marco in Sofia Coppola’s 2010 film “Somewhere.” He also starred in Michael Mann’s “Public Enemies,” John Waters’ “Cecil B. Demented,” “The Power of One,” “Backbeat” and more.

“Wheeler” will be released in select theaters and On Demand on February 3, courtesy of Momentum Pictures. Varèse Sarabande Records will release the film’s official soundtrack on the same date. The single “Pour Me Out Of This Town,” co-written and performed by Dorff, is available now on all digital services.

