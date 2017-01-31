‘When the Street Lights Go On’ Trailer: First Look at Brett Morgen’s Murder Mystery Sundance Pilot

The pilot marks Brett Morgen's TV film directorial debut.

“When the Street Lights Go On” screened last week at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, the first trailer for the Brett Morgen–directed pilot has been released.

Written by Christ Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, “When the Street Lights Go On” takes viewers back to the summer of 1983, with a string of unusual occurrences in a small Illinois town culminating in the shocking murders of a popular high school girl and her teacher. When a fellow student discovers the bodies while riding his bike home one night, the quiet suburban lives of the town’s residents are irrevocably shaken.

READ MORE: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens Fall in Love In The Live-Action Tale ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – Watch Trailer

This was the first time for Morgen and his core crew shooting a TV film. However, the director told Deadline, “We really approached it as movie, it is very cinematic.” The film stars Odessa Young, Nicola Peltz, Adam Long and Max Burkholder.

Produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, “When the Street Lights Go On” was originally commissioned by Hulu, which then opted not to go beyond the pilot. The film became independent and it is currently looking for a new network.

READ MORE: David Byrne Captures the Art of Color Guard in the New Documentary ‘Contemporary Color’ – Trailer

Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.