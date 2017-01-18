‘Will & Grace’ Revival Series Receives 10-Episode Order — Watch Teaser Trailer

The revival will reunite the entire main cast with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

Back in September, the main cast of the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace” — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — reunited for a brief web short that focused on the 2016 Presidential election. Since then, NBC has explored the possibility of reviving the series for a brief run during the 2017/18 season. Now, Variety reports that NBC has officially given the “Will & Grace” revival series a 10-episode order. Watch the teaser trailer for the revival below.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

The revival series will reunite the main cast and series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed the entire original run, will serve as director and executive producer.

“We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, “and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons.”

The original run of “Will & Grace” ran from 1998 to 2006. It followed the relationship between best friends Will Truman (McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Messing), a straight interior designer. The series won 16 Emmys over the course of its eight-season run.

