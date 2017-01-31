‘Will’ Trailer: TNT’s New Drama Shows the Wild, Rowdy Side of Young William Shakespeare

"Will" premieres in the summer on TNT.

TNT has released the teaser trailer for the drama “Will,” which tells the wild, rowdy story of young William Shakespeare. The 32-second clip first aired during the SAG Awards on Sunday.

Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays the title role in this period drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare’s recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance. The story follows the young poet as he arrives onto the punk-rock theater scene in 16th-century London, looking to make a name for himself.

He meets and falls in love with Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge), the daughter of theater impresario James Burbage, who is forbidden from pursuing a career in acting. The series also stars Jamie Campbell-Bower as Shakespeare’s rival Christopher Marlowe, Mattias Inwood as Alice’s brother Richard and Ewen Bremner as notorious law enforcer Richard Topcliffe.

Colm Meaney, William Houston, Lukas Rolfe, Max Bennett and Jasmin Savoy Brown complete the main cast.

“Will” premieres in the summer on TNT. Check out the trailer below.

