William H. Macy Wins SAG Award for Male Actor in Comedy Series

He took home the award for portraying Frank Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless."

In an upset, William H. Macy took home took home the Male Actor in a Comedy award at the SAGs on Sunday night for playing the alcoholic patriarch on Showtime’s “Shameless.” All bets were on Jeffrey Tambor to take home another award for portraying a trans woman on “Transparent.”

“Well, I’m shocked. I’m probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I’m pretty shocked,” Macy said, acknowledging the competition in his thank-you speech. He added cheekily, “I’d like to go against stream this evening and thank President for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal.”

READ MORE: Check Out the Full List of SAG Award Winners

Macy previously won a SAG for his portrayal of a salesman with cerebral palsy in TNT’s movie “Door to Door.”

Besides Tambor, Macy beat out fellow nominees Tituss Burgess for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Ty Burrell for “Modern Family” and Anthony Anderson for “Black-ish.”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.