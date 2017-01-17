‘Wilson’ Trailer: A Neurotic Woody Harrelson Tries To Unite His Family in Sundance World Premiere

The director of "The Skeleton Twins" returns to Park City with another offbeat comedy about family in crisis.

In 2014, Craig Johnson was one of the biggest Sundance breakouts thanks to “The Skeleton Twins,” an offbeat comedy about siblings in crisis that allowed stars Kristin Wiig and Bill Hader to unleash all of their comedic and dramatic sensibilities. Three years later, Johnson is returning to Park City with a movie that should afford Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern the same opportunity, and it once again finds an unsual family finding their way back to each other.

READ MORE: Woody Harrelson: The One Role That Could Lure Him Back to TV

“Wilson,” adapted by Daniel Clowes from his graphic novel of the same name, stars Harrelson as a neurotic loner who learns he’s a father to a teenage daughter. The discovery leads him on a journey to reconnect his family, which includes his estranged wife, played by Laura Dern. Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines co-star in the dark comedy, which world premieres at Sundance on January 22. With this kind of talent behind and in front of the camera, expect lots of buzz.

Fox Searchlight Pictures opens “Wilson” in theaters March 24. Watch the new official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.