‘Winnie’ Trailer: Pascale Lamche Spotlights Winnie Mandela’s Controversial Life in Sundance Documentary

The film is being screened at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

In 2004, filmmaker Pascale Lamche directed “Accused #1: Nelson Mandela,” a documentary about the untold story of the the Rivonia Trial which featured exclusive interviews with Nelson Mandela and all the surviving co-accused. Now, Lamche is revisiting the Mandelas in her latest documentary “Winnie,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The first look at the doc introduces audiences to Winnie Mandela, the wife of Nelson Mandela and misunderstood female political figure who, while her husband was in jail for 27 years, fought on the front line and took steps to inspire an uprising.

Per the documentary’s description, the film “pieces together and properly considers her life and contribution to the struggle to bring down Apartheid from the inside, with intimate insight from those who were closest to her and with testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things.”

READ MORE: ‘Dina’: Sundance Documentary From ‘Mala Mala’ Team Follows Unfolding Romance Between Two Unique People — Watch

To create the film, Lamche interviewed Winnie four times over a period of two years, as well as spoke with her daughter Zindzi, Mandela’s friends, collaborators and her enemies.

“At the same time, I interviewed a whole host of her friends and collaborators, but also tracked down her enemies and began unraveling a story involving psychological warfare and other dirty-tricks campaigns,” the filmmaker said in a statement. “I came to the conclusion that she and Nelson Mandela were two sides of the same powerful coin and something terrible had been done to them.”

Check out the trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.