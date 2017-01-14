‘Wizard of Lies’ Trailer: Robert De Niro Embodies Bernie Madoff in Teaser and Photos

The film looks behind the scenes at Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.

HBO’s 2017 slate is filled with many must-see shows, including the TV movie “The Wizard of Lies.” Starring Robert De Niro as American fraudster Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife, Ruth, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme.

Directed by Barry Levinson, “The Wizard of Lies” depicts how the scheme was perpetrated on the public and the trail of destruction it left in its wake, both for the victims and Madoff’s family. Lily Rabe, Hank Azaria, Kristen Connolly, Alessandro Nivola and Nathan Darrow also co-star.

READ MORE: ‘Big Little Lies’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Aren’t Afraid to Throw Around the Word Murder

Arrested on December 11, 2008, Madoff pulled off what is considered the largest financial fraud in US history. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies, admitting to turning his wealth management business into a massive Ponzi scheme. He was then sentenced to 150 years in prison.

The film was written by John Burnham Schwartz, Sam Baum and Sam Levinson and is based on Diana Henriques’ book of the same name, with Laurie Sandell’s “Truth and Consequences” also used as additional source material. Executive producers include Barry Levinson, De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Jason Sosnoff.

De Niro has a handful of projects in the works, including starring in David O. Russell’s upcoming Amazon series. He’s also attached to an “Untitled Edgardo Mortara Project,” an “Untitled De Niro – Ramirez – Jakubowicz Project,” “The War with Grandpa” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

“The Wizard of Lies” premieres in May on HBO.

Check out the teaser trailer and new photos below.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.