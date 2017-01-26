‘Wolves’ Trailer: Michael Shannon Stars as a Gambling Addict in Coming-of-Age Basketball Drama

The film follows an 18-year-old basketball star whose future is threatened by his gambling addicted father.

Actor Michael Shannon recently received his second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Tom Ford’s latest film “Nocturnal Animals,” one of many, many films Shannon appeared in 2016. Last year, he also appeared in Jeff Nichols’ “Midnight Special” and “Loving,” as well as Werner Herzog’s “Salt and Fire” and the biographical drama “Elvis & Nixon.” But now, Bart Freundlich’s film “Wolves,” which starred Shannon and Carla Gugino and premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, finally receives a theatrical release this Spring. Watch a trailer for the film below.

The film follows 18-year-old basketball star Anthony Keller (Taylor John Smith) who’s being recruited by Cornell University for his efforts on the court, but he struggles with his troubled father (Shannon) who suffers from a gambling addiction. Though Anthony’s mother (Gugino) tries to pick up the slack, Anthony’s future soon falls into jeopardy. The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Jake Choi (“Front Cover”), Jessica Rothe (“La La Land”) and more.

Shannon will star in Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy adventure “The Shape of Water” and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s biographical drama “The Current War,” both due out in 2017.

“Wolves” will be released in select theaters and On Demand on March 3, courtesy of IFC Films.

