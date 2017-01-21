GALLERY: Sundance Filmmakers and Locals Unite for Women’s March on Main

Hundreds of people from both the Sundance Film Festival community and the state of Utah came together on Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Main in Park City, braving freezing temperatures and constant snowfall to make a powerful statement about their support for women’s rights. Among the speakers were standup comedian Jessica Williams, filmmaker Kimberly Pierce and comedian Chelsea Handler. For more from the scene, visit our gallery, and stay tuned for a full report on highlights from the memorable occasion.