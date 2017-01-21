Women’s Marches: Indie Celebrities Tweet Photos and Rallying Cries from Across the Country

One day after the inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women and men flooded the streets of cities across the globe, marching to show their support for women’s rights.
The marches emphasized the need to protect the rights, safety, health, and freedom of women (and men) around the nation – rights that many fear are in jeopardy with the new Trump administration.
Marches took place in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and many other cities large and small – including Park City, Utah, were the Sundance Film Festival is taking place.
Big names involved in the Women’s Marches included Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Madonna, Jamie Lee Curtis and Janelle Monáe, among many others. They spoke at the events and walked alongside other women and men to protest Donald Trump’s policies.
Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Many other indie and notable celebrities also participated in the day’s events by tweeting, sharing photos and rallying.
Check out what they’ve posted below:
