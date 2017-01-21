Women’s Marches: Indie Celebrities Tweet Photos and Rallying Cries from Across the Country

Lupita Nyong'o, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gina Rodriguez and many more participate in the Women's March.

One day after the inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women and men flooded the streets of cities across the globe, marching to show their support for women’s rights.

The marches emphasized the need to protect the rights, safety, health, and freedom of women (and men) around the nation – rights that many fear are in jeopardy with the new Trump administration.

Marches took place in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and many other cities large and small – including Park City, Utah, were the Sundance Film Festival is taking place.

Big names involved in the Women’s Marches included Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Madonna, Jamie Lee Curtis and Janelle Monáe, among many others. They spoke at the events and walked alongside other women and men to protest Donald Trump’s policies.

Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Park City Women’s March: Massive Crowd Turns Out to Protest Donald Trump During Sundance

Many other indie and notable celebrities also participated in the day’s events by tweeting, sharing photos and rallying.

Check out what they’ve posted below:

Women's March LA. Standing together for ALL THESE HERS! pic.twitter.com/InEiDJs7kt — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 21, 2017

Could not be prouder to be in D.C. Right now marching tomorrow for women's rights — — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 21, 2017

— and to be part of something so much more important than just one individual — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 21, 2017

I can’t believe every woman I know is marching in the streets and CNN is showing Trump pretending to believe in God. #WomensMarch — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 21, 2017

I love women so freaking much. https://t.co/6KWwLvlKO9 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 21, 2017

I'm headed to the Sundance #WomensMarch – ur welcome 2 come feel the weight of my feminist balls in your tiny hand if it'll help https://t.co/au25gt2DtZ — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 21, 2017

The Women's March On Washington was something to behold. Congratulations to all on a peaceful and moving event. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 21, 2017

Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom pic.twitter.com/GlOBdIiTIN — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 21, 2017

Shooting Black Panther on a Saturday. But my heart is at the Women's March. — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 21, 2017

As I listened to every second of the inauguration, I am listening to every word spoken today at the Women's March. My right my privilege.🇺🇸👯 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 21, 2017

On my way over to the Women's March on Washington! I'll be speaking in the first hour. We are the MAJORITY. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017

#WhyIMarch: I have decided not to be reduced by any events, social or political, that aim to rob me of my dignity. #FBF Angelou & Steinem pic.twitter.com/6Yd9H93ln4 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 20, 2017

Today I stand with all the women (and men) committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion. And I stand with those who understand women's rights as human rights! #WomensMarch #GodBlessUSA #MakeAmericaKindAgain 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:36am PST

1.21.2017 A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Downtown LA A photo posted by @alantudyk on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:07am PST

