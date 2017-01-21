You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Women’s Marches: Indie Celebrities Tweet Photos and Rallying Cries from Across the Country

Lupita Nyong'o, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gina Rodriguez and many more participate in the Women's March.

19 mins ago

Jamie Lee Curtis Jane Fonda Women's March

Jamie Lee Curtis and Jane Fonda at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

One day after the inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women and men flooded the streets of cities across the globe, marching to show their support for women’s rights.

The marches emphasized the need to protect the rights, safety, health, and freedom of women (and men) around the nation – rights that many fear are in jeopardy with the new Trump administration.

Marches took place in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and many other cities large and small – including Park City, Utah, were the Sundance Film Festival is taking place.

Big names involved in the Women’s Marches included Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Madonna, Jamie Lee Curtis and Janelle Monáe, among many others. They spoke at the events and walked alongside other women and men to protest Donald Trump’s policies.

Janelle Monáe Women's March

Janelle Monáe speaks during the Women’s March in Washington.

Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mary McCormack Charlize Theron Women's March

Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron at the Women’s March at Sundance.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Moore Madonna Women's March

Madonna speaks with Michael Moore during the Women’s March in Washington.

Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Park City Women’s March: Massive Crowd Turns Out to Protest Donald Trump During Sundance

Many other indie and notable celebrities also participated in the day’s events by tweeting, sharing photos and rallying. 

Check out what they’ve posted below:

 

1.21.2017

A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Downtown LA

A photo posted by @alantudyk on

 

