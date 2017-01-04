Writers Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Arrival,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and More

Patton Oswalt will hosts next month's ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominees for the 2017 WGA Awards this morning, with “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” both landing nods for Best Original Screenplay and “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals” among the contenders for Best Adapted Screenplay. Patton Oswalt is hosting this year’s ceremony, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, February 19. Full list of nominees below.

Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water,” written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

“La La Land,” written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

“Loving,” written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

“Manchester by the Sea,” written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

“Moonlight,” written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24

Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival,” screenplay by Eric Heisserer; based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

“Deadpool,” written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Fences,” Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures

“Hidden Figures,” screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Nocturnal Animals,” screenplay by Tom Ford; based on the novel by Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features

Documentary Screenplay

“Author: The JT LeRoy Story,” written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios

“Command and Control,” telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; based on the book “Command and Control” by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

“Zero Days,” written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures

