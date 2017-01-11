‘The X-Files’: ‘There’s Progress Being Made’ on Another Season, Which Could Be More Than 6 Episodes

TCA: Fox also reveals the process behind getting Jamie Foxx to host the new game show "Beat Shazam."

Fox Entertainment president David Madden hoped he’d have an “X-Files” announcement to share with reporters on Wednesday.

Alas, deals for another season of the revived series aren’t ready just yet. But Madden said he was “feeling good… we feel like there’s progress being made” on finalizing deals with stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, as well as executive producer Chris Carter, to bring the show back again. An announcement could come “shortly.”

“The ideal is to get it ready for 2018,” he said. “Whether or not it will be January is too hard to figure out. I was hoping we could say something here, but it’s too early to know.”

Madden did have one little morsel to share: Fox is indeed pushing hard for the next edition of “The X-Files” to be more than just six episodes. “It won’t be 22, but we are hoping for more than six,” he said. “That is our goal.”

Fox has been teasing another return of “The X-Files” for a year, since last year’s revival posted huge ratings (although, admittedly, mixed reviews).

Meanwhile, Madden and Fox Television Group chairman/CEO Gary Newman kicked off their meeting with reporters by touting a deal with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx to host the new game show “Beat Shazam” this summer.

Fox hopes to make “Beat Shazam,” which comes from executive producer Mark Burnett, the center piece of a summer strategy that will be heavy on unscripted series. (Scripted thriller “Wayward Pines,” which has aired the past two summers, won’t return for now, but hasn’t yet been officially canceled.)

Foxx joins celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Steve Harvey, Jane Lynch and Anthony Anderson in joining the game show ranks, which has become a cool Hollywood gig.

“It was a long process” in getting Foxx on board, Madden said. “Mark Burnett led the charge there. Mark is a force of nature, and when he wants to get someone on a show he’s very convincing. [Foxx] loved the idea, he just has a very complicated schedule. That was a large part of the process of working out the situation. But he got excited and sat with mark a number of times.”

Madden worked with the star on the film “Redemption,” in which Foxx played former Crips leader Tookie Williams. “I sat on the set with him, and its this very intense drama, and in between takes he would do impressions of people singing. He would do Michael Jackson. He loves performing, loves singing, and I think he saw this as an opportunity where he could be funny, he could deal with music, he could have a great time.”

Also at the Fox portion of press tour, Fox picked up a fourth season of “Empire,” which will produce another 18 episodes next year.

The fate of “Pitch” doesn’t look good, but the network hasn’t thrown in the towel yet: “It’s very much on our minds,” Newman said. “I dont think the perfomance level allowed us to make an early decision. Do we have a place on our schedule where we can grow it?”

Also, Andy Cohen is set to host Fox’s revival of the dating series “Love Connection,” which will now be produced by Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”).

