‘XX’ Trailer: Karyn Kusama, Roxanne Benjamin and Other Women Directors Present a Horror Anthology with a Twist

Melanie Lynskey and Natalie Brown are part of the ensemble cast.

In what’s becoming something of an annual tradition, the latest anthology film is set for release next month: “XX,” which follows the likes of “Holidays” and “Southbound” in assembling a team of directors to contribute individual stories to an omnibus project. With all four of its segments directed by women, “XX” — as in, two x chromosomes — looks to distinguish itself from its predecessors. Watch the trailer below.

Karyn Kusama (“The Invitation”) helms “Her Only Living Son,” first-time director Annie Clark (better known as St. Vincent) is responsible for “The Birthday Party,” Roxanne Benjamin (“Southbound”) directs “Don’t Fall” and Jovanka Vuckovic (“The Captured Bird”) opens “The Box.” Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk are part of the ensemble cast, whose stories animator Sofia Carrillo (“LA Casa Triste”) weaves together.

Courtesy of Magnet Releasing, “XX” will open in select theaters and on VOD on February 17.

